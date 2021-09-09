The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Western Province has thanked the electorates for turning up in huge numbers to cast their votes in favour of President Hakainde Hichilema on August 12, 2021.

UPND Western Province vice chairman Austin Chiyazemuneku said the party is grateful to the people in the region for electing President Hichilema into office.

Mr. Chiyazemuneku said the votes cast in the August 2021 election in the province increased by 60 percent as compared to those in 2016 general elections.

He was speaking at press briefing in Mongu today.

He said it is gratifying to note that despite Western Province being allegedly disadvantaged in the voter registration process and issuance of National Registration Cards, people still turned up in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates.

Mr. Chiyazemuneku said the UPND provincial leadership is also elated that amongst the 16 candidates that contested for the presidential position, Mr. Hichilema amassed over 60 percent of votes in the province.

He has since urged the people of Western Province to continue believing in Mr. Hichilema describing him as an intelligent man who stands by his promises.

Mr. Chiyazemuneku also thanked the President for appointing three ministers from Western Province in his cabinet as well as first female speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Muti.

‘We are happy that the President has appointed Situmbeko Musokotwane as Finance Minister, Akapelwa Mbagweta as Western Province Minister and Makozo Chikote as Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, as well as madam Nelly Muti as first female speaker of National Assembly,” he stated.

He further said the UPND provincial leadership is ready to work with genuine people in order to grow the party in the province.