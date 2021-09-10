National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa suggests that the UPND Alliance should create means of moderating electricity tariffs for all schools in the country.

Stressing that this would enable school to operate efficiently , Mr Chansa this is because various schools across the country cannot afford to purchase enough electricity under the social tariff.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chansa said in an interview that school managements are now finding it difficult to buy enough power to run their schools efficiently because their revenue is low.

Mr Chansa noted that there is a need to come up with ways on how to help the schools access power at affordable rates.

“The country is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and most of the schools are bankrupt and are not affording electricity under the Social tariff.

“ Under the current circumstances, the social tariff is not sustainable for schools and is clearly an affront to provision of quality education in the country,” he said.

He added that the position of NAQEZ is that, it is social and economic injustice to expect poor primary schools to be spending more than K3, 000 per month on electricity and more than K25, 000 per month for boarding schools.

Mr. Chansa said power plays a vital role in delivering work in schools and also helps to run the affairs of learning institutions more efficiently.

He further explained that NAQEZ has already engaged the Energy Regulations Board (ERB) over the matter and that it is confident that even the new administration under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will respond to the matter.

“ If the situation is not addressed urgently many schools will start failing to purchase power, especially during the period of national examinations, “ he said.

He has since appealed to the UPND administration to look into the matter as they come up with ways of ensuring that there is quality education in the country.

Mr. Chansa said NAQEZ will continue engaging relevant authorities and continue lobbying until something is done to help the affected schools.