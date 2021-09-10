9.5 C
President Hichilema has created an inclusive cabinet-Mweetwa

The United Party for National Development (UPND) says President Hakainde Hichilema has scored on six of his campaign promises.

UPND Party Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hichilema has so far laid footing on the accomplishment of other promises he made to the people of Zambia.

“As a party, we are satisfied that the President has honoured his promise to have a cabinet that is representative of the entire nation,” Mr. Mweetwa said.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mweetwa said the President has delivered a genuinely inclusive government by appointing people from all the ten provinces of the country thereby proving wrong those who said he would only appoint people from one region.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday morning, Mr. Mweetwa said President Hichilema has also scored on ending the hostile takeover of markets and bus stations that had characterized previous political transitions.

“The President has scored on ending political violence, no one is afraid of being in Zambia today because peace rains supreme,” he said.

He further said the Head of State has also fulfilled the promised end to tribal and hate speech in the country and thanked the President for beginning to set into motion the vision of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa stated that the party will respect the clear distinction between the party and government operations.

