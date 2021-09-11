Limping Buildcon stunned fancied Green Eagles 2-1 away in Choma on Saturday to take the early lead on Saturday of the 2021 FAZ Super League table.
Buildcon limped into the new campaign with a late pre-season three weeks ago due to operational reasons after losing ten key players to other clubs as their colleagues were a month-and-a-half done with their training.
Defender Warren Kunda put Eagles ahead in the 12th minute to give the home side a promising start.
But Lubinda Mundia scored a brace with goals in each half in the 28th and 50th minutes to hand Buildcon the 3 points and top-spot.
Meanwhile, promoted Konkola Blades are second following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos in a poor game played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.
Ronald Chibwe scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute for the home side.
2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 1
11/09/2021
Konkola Blades 1-Power Dynamos 0
Kafue Celtic 0-Chambishi 0
Prison Leopards 1-Forest Rangers 1
Green Eagles 1-Buildcon 2
Green Buffaloes 1-Lusaka Dynamos 1
12/09/2021
Nkana-Nkwazi