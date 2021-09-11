Limping Buildcon stunned fancied Green Eagles 2-1 away in Choma on Saturday to take the early lead on Saturday of the 2021 FAZ Super League table.

Buildcon limped into the new campaign with a late pre-season three weeks ago due to operational reasons after losing ten key players to other clubs as their colleagues were a month-and-a-half done with their training.

Defender Warren Kunda put Eagles ahead in the 12th minute to give the home side a promising start.

But Lubinda Mundia scored a brace with goals in each half in the 28th and 50th minutes to hand Buildcon the 3 points and top-spot.

Meanwhile, promoted Konkola Blades are second following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos in a poor game played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Ronald Chibwe scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute for the home side.



2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 1

11/09/2021

Konkola Blades 1-Power Dynamos 0

Kafue Celtic 0-Chambishi 0

Prison Leopards 1-Forest Rangers 1

Green Eagles 1-Buildcon 2

Green Buffaloes 1-Lusaka Dynamos 1

12/09/2021

Nkana-Nkwazi