Sports
Limping Buildcon Go Top In Week One

Limping Buildcon stunned fancied Green Eagles 2-1 away in Choma on Saturday to take the early lead on Saturday of the 2021 FAZ Super League table.

Buildcon limped into the new campaign with a late pre-season three weeks ago due to operational reasons after losing ten key players to other clubs as their colleagues were a month-and-a-half done with their training.

Defender Warren Kunda put Eagles ahead in the 12th minute to give the home side a promising start.

But Lubinda Mundia scored a brace with goals in each half in the 28th and 50th minutes to hand Buildcon the 3 points and top-spot.

Meanwhile, promoted Konkola Blades are second following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos in a poor game played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Ronald Chibwe scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute for the home side.

2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 1
11/09/2021
Konkola Blades 1-Power Dynamos 0
Kafue Celtic 0-Chambishi 0
Prison Leopards 1-Forest Rangers 1
Green Eagles 1-Buildcon 2
Green Buffaloes 1-Lusaka Dynamos 1
12/09/2021
Nkana-Nkwazi

