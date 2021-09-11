President Hakainde Hichilema will later this month undertake his first international trip as Head of State when he visits the United States of America to attend the 76th UN General Assembly in New York.

President Hichilema is expected to arrive in the USA on Monday, 20th September 2021.

He is one of the Heads of States who is enlisted to speak in person at the UN General Assembly in the afternoon session on Tuesday, 21th September 2021.

Whilst in the US, President Hichilema will fly to Washington D.C to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday, 23rd September 2021.

He will later meet with top US Government Officials at the Capitol Hill before meeting with the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

President Hichilema will also meet with World Bank President Dr. David Malpass and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.

The Head of State has also planned to meet and address Zambians Living in the United States of America on Friday, 24th September 2021 and hold a breakfast meeting with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Mentors and Key US Government and African Diplomatic Corps Officials at the USIP Headquarters.

President Hichilema will also meet – Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez and later pay a courtesy Call by President of the US Chamber of Commerce and Africa Business Centre.

On Saturday, 25th September 2021, President Hichilema will meet with the Africa Business Council before departure for Lusaka later in the day.