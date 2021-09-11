President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that government will soon introduce the Fast-truck Stolen Asserts Recovery System to fully deal with corruptly acquired assets.

President Hichilema says his administration has waged a serious war against corruption to enhance access to quality service delivery.

And President Hichilema has reiterated that government will implement policy reforms in several sectors of the economy to restore the rule of law and economic prosperity.

The Head of State underscored that all Law Enforcement Agencies will be fully supported through increased funding and quick disbursements of funds for their activities.

President Hichilema made the remarks during his maiden address to the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday, where he explained that corruption has robbed the country of the much needed development in the past.

“We will improve the benefit of being honest, rather than being dishonest and more funding will be allocated to the Law enforcement Agencies to deal with corruption. We have waged war against corruption and will fight it from the past, present and the future so that resource benefit all citizens,” President Hichilema charged.

On upholding democratic tenents, President Hichilema pointed out that the country’s democracy has become a shining example on the continent and the world at large as evidenced by the just ended general elections and the peaceful transition.

The President Hichilema said government will implement electoral reforms to strengthen the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

President Hichilema also explained that government will reform the public order act to facilitate its fair application and prevent abuse.

In the Agriculture and Education sectors, President Hichilema explained that structural adjustments will be made in the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in order to promote value addition in the agriculture supply chain.

President Hichilema stressed that government will also ensure the girl-child has an equal opportunity to access education by addressing the challenges faced by female learners.

To actualize the undertaking, President Hichilema explained that the education curriculum will be reviewed to ensure it is in line with the required artisan skills and development aspirations and goals of the country.

“Emphasis will be placed on entrepreneurship which will be aligned with the current socio-economic requirements in the country. We want to produce graduates with the ability to contribute innovations to industry, create jobs and wealth and not depending on the salary alone,” the President stressed.

For the Energy Sector, President Hichilema said government aims to create excess capacity needed to effectively end load shedding with surplus power for export.

The President emphasized that government will implement structural and financial reforms to improve operations, efficiency and financial sustainability of THE Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) limited.

President Hichilema further stated that the government will undertake reforms in the fuel supply chain to reduce the landed cost of petroleum products.