Zesco United marked their continental football return with a defeat in their CAF Champions League opener against Royal Leopards in Eswatini.

Chipolopolo defender Solomon Sakala scored a 60th minute own-goal to see Zesco suffer their first away continental defeat in Eswatini.

Zesco, who failed to qualify for 2020/2021 continental competition after finishing fifth in the 2019/2020season, must now redeem themselves at home on September 18 in the final leg in Ndola to ensure they do not make a shock preliminary round exit.

And at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Red Arrows had better fortunes against Eswatini opposition following a 2-1 victory over Young Buffaloes in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg match.

Felix Bulaya scored a brace in the 28th and 59th minute to hand Arrows a winning start to their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Gamedze Sandile scored for Young Buffaloes in the 74th minute.

Arrows and Buffaloes meet in the final leg on September 19 in Manzini.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are in CAF Champions League action this Sunday away in Equatorial Guinea against Akonangui.

Kabwe Warriors are also on the road in the CAF Confederation Cup on the same date against CFFA of Madagascar.