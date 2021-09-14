9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
Photo Gallery Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema (c) Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti (r) and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema (c) Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti (r) and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers whilst Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti listens at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers whilst Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti listens at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with senior government officials during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with senior government officials during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango with DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango with DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango being ushered the way by Chief of Protocol General (rtd) Bulawayo during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango being ushered the way by Chief of Protocol General (rtd) Bulawayo during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango delivering the closing remarks during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango delivering the closing remarks during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango confers with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango confers with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets Ministers shortly after the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets Ministers shortly after the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Previous articleMutapa Praises Bulaya For Arrows Brace in CAF Confed Win
Next articleMines Minister Paul Kabuswe suspends mining activities at all Black Mountains

5 COMMENTS

  5. @Chiza, understand that UPND are elite but kind. HH said he will not fire all PF’s children, but he will change their diapers and make them swim in jik.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 1

Covid -19 continues to strain economic, social progress globally – COMESA

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause restrained economic, social...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Opening of Parliament in Pictures

Photo Gallery editor - 8
 
Read more

Inauguration ceremony in pictures

Photo Gallery editor - 17
1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43.
Read more

Commissioning of Mwembeshi Correctional Facility in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 13
Read more

Commissioning of Simon Kapwepwe International Airport in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 39
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.