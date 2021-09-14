Photo Gallery Updated: September 14, 2021 Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures By Chief Editor September 14, 2021 53 views 5 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti confers with staff of Mulungushi Conference Center during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema (c) Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti (r) and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers whilst Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti listens at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with senior government officials during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers following the proceedings of President Hikainde Hichilema induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango with DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango being ushered the way by Chief of Protocol General (rtd) Bulawayo during the closing of the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango delivering the closing remarks during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango confers with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa during the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets Ministers shortly after the induction of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers. Monday, September 13, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

HH has a cabinet that reflects the true face of Zambia unlike previous cabinets of "one Zambia,but not some regions"

Chanda Kabwe of DMMU is still a government employee? After clearly campaigning for the PF?

Enough of this f00Iish acting in front of cameras. Can we see results!!

Micheal Jackson….. Thriller

@Chiza, understand that UPND are elite but kind. HH said he will not fire all PF's children, but he will change their diapers and make them swim in jik. 