Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Updated:

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe suspends mining activities at all Black Mountains

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has suspended mining activities at all dumpsites, popularly know as black mountains, until there is sanity in the operations.

Speaking to journalists at a Media briefing today in Lusaka, Mr. KAbuswe said that government wants sanity and order to be restored in the operations while it promotes small-scale mining in the dumpsites.

The Minister said that there is a need to create a legal framework for youths to fairly participate in small-scale mining.

Mr. Kabuswe said that government will ensure mine workers earn decent salaries and that government wants sanity and laws that will not disadvantage investors and miners.

During the Patriotic Front reign, former President Edgar Lungu got a glaring tribute for handing over 10% shares of the black mountain to the youths on the Copperbelt saying the move was aimed at empowering the unemployed youths in the province and that the people opposing to the then government decided to handover the 10% share of the black mountain to the youths don’t mean well to the Zambian youths in general.

According to the then Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe, the decision to hand over a 10% share of the black mountain should have been seen in the light of empowering the youths in the province and not for political because it was another form of creating jobs for youths in the province.

“For sure this decision has nothing to do with politics but a service be given to the youths on the Copperbelt by the government snd will benefit the young people especially the unemployed youth in the province ”

He urged all well-meaning Zambians to support the decision made by the president to give back 10% share of the black mountain to the youths than leaving it in the hands of elements that does little or nothing to the development of the country.

Mwakalombe also disclosed that the young people that will be working on the black mountain will be trained in safety measures to avoid losing lives

“The Young people that will be working on the black mountain will not be there to earn a living but also will be learning the art of mining.”

He clarified the people will not be mining on the black mountain perse but expertise will be guided to them by the ministry of mine.

