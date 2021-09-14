Red Arrows technical advisor Oswald Mutapa has praised striker Felix Bulaya for delivering the victory in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup win over Young Buffaloes of Eswatini.

The fringe Chipolopolo striker scored a brace on his continental debut in Arrows 2-1 home victory over Young Buffaloes during their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg match played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“He did very well this is one player who can go very far,” Mutapa said.

“He can play more than he played on Saturday and I think with a bit of a push, he can be able to lift this team to higher heights.”

Bulaya struck in 28th and 59th minutes to hand Arrows the advantage to take into the final leg on September 18 in Manzini.

But Arrows lead was narrowed by Sandile Gamedze who scored Young Buffaloes lone goal in the 74th minute to cut the margin heading into the final leg.

“It is good start in that we have three points although it is still the knockout stage,” Mutapa said.

“In the second leg everyone has to fight hard to qualify.”

Winner of the preliminary tie will host Premiero do Agosto of Angola in the second round, first leg match next month.