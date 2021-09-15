9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Health
ZAMRA cautions against purchase of purported AIDS cure

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has reiterated its caution to members of the public against the purchase of GAMMORA, a product purported to cure Human Immune Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Office Christabel Iliamupu stated that the safety, quality and efficacy of the GAMMORA product has not been ascertained and no marketing authorization was granted by the Authority.

She stated that the Authority has put in place guidelines and procedures for grant of marketing and authorization and approvals for the advertising and promotion of medicines and associated substances.

‘’In this regard, the Authority only approves advertising and sale of medicines and allied substances which are authorized.

‘’We are concerned with the repeated advertisements and sale of an unauthorized product called GAMMORA on social media platforms purported to cure HIV and AIDS,’’ said Ms Iliamupu noted.

Ms Iliamupu added that the Authority is worried that despite arrests and prosecutions of people involved in the sale of GAMMORA in the recent past, perpetrators have continued to advertise and sell the product.

She further added that, the Authority continues to support researchers who intend to investigate possible treatment for HIV and AIDS and other medicinal products in accordance with laid down procedures and guidelines in its quest to promote and protect Public and Animal health.

