Patson Daka says his first competitive start for Leicester City in Thursday’s home draw against Serie A giants Napoli has energised him despite the anticlimax of his disallowed goal.

Leicester drew 2-2 with Napoli in the two sides UEFA Europa League Group C opener.

It was the Chipolopolo strikers’ first start for his new club since joining the English club in the summer from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a four-year deal.

Patson was denied a goal in the 59th minute after VAR adjudged that the Chipolopolo striker had scored it from an offside position.

“It was a positive thing for me. It is just unfortunate that it didn’t count but it also gives me a lot of confidence going forward because I know where the goal is,” Patson told LCFC TV.

Patson was later substituted in the 71st minute.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Patson’s Chipolopolo strike partner Fashion Sakala was on the losing side when Glasgow Rangers succumbed to a 2-0 home loss to French giants Olympique Lyon in their UEFA Europe League Group A clash at Ibrox.

Fashion came on in the 76th minute with Rangers already trailing 2-0.

Leicester and Rangers return to continental action on September 30 with away dates in Poland to play Legia Warsaw and at Czech side Sparta Prague respectively.