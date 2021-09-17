Zanaco and Red Arrows hope to march on in their respective continental campaigns this Saturday.

In the CAF Champions League, Zanaco host Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea in a preliminary round , final leg match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco head into the match with a 2-0 first leg victory they collected last Sunday away in Equatorial Guinea.

But Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu is not taking their comfortable away win for granted.

“We won away but that does not mean that we should be reactant in the second leg.

The job is not done yet. We need to remain focused and finish the job here by winning,” Kaindu said.

A draw will suffice to see Zanaco sail through to next month’s pre-group stage knockout round.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Arrows are in Eswatini to play Young Buffaloes in Manzini this Saturday.

Arrows have a 2-1 first leg lead and also know a draw on the road is good enough to see them advance to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup where a tough tie against Angolan side CD Primeiro De Agosto awaits that will see the latter travel for the first leg match.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Kabwe Warriors hosts CFFA of Madagascar in their CAF Confederation Cup final leg fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

That tie is up for grabs with Warriors and CFFA level at 0-0.

