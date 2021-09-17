9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco and Red Arrows Looking to Wrap-up Continental Passage

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zanaco and Red Arrows Looking to Wrap-up Continental Passage
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco and Red Arrows hope to march on in their respective continental campaigns this Saturday.

In the CAF Champions League, Zanaco host Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea in a preliminary round , final leg match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco head into the match with a 2-0 first leg victory they collected last Sunday away in Equatorial Guinea.

But Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu is not taking their comfortable away win for granted.

“We won away but that does not mean that we should be reactant in the second leg.
The job is not done yet. We need to remain focused and finish the job here by winning,” Kaindu said.

A draw will suffice to see Zanaco sail through to next month’s pre-group stage knockout round.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Arrows are in Eswatini to play Young Buffaloes in Manzini this Saturday.

Arrows have a 2-1 first leg lead and also know a draw on the road is good enough to see  them advance to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup where a tough tie against  Angolan side CD Primeiro  De  Agosto awaits that will see  the latter travel for the  first leg match.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Kabwe Warriors hosts CFFA of Madagascar in their CAF Confederation Cup final leg fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

That tie is up for grabs with Warriors and CFFA level at 0-0.
 

Previous articleOver 3, 500 deaths recorded from COVID-19 since the disease was detected in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco and Red Arrows Looking to Wrap-up Continental Passage

Zanaco and Red Arrows hope to march on in their respective continental campaigns this Saturday. In the CAF Champions League,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Patson Upbeat Despite Disallowed Goal, No Joy For Fashion

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka says his first competitive start for Leicester City in Thursday’s home draw against Serie A giants Napoli has energised him despite the...
Read more

Royal Leopards Wary of Wounded Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Royal Leopards of Eswatini are expecting Zesco United to be attack minded in Saturday’s CAF Champions League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Leopards...
Read more

Shepolopolo Enter Camp For COSAFA Women’s Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo have entered camp in Lusaka ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship being hosted by South Africa. The regional championship will be played in...
Read more

Patson and Fashion Set For Thursday Europa Action

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala are in European action this Thursday evening for their respective clubs. Both Chipolopolo strikers will be in UEFA Europa League...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.