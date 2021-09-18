President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and Ministry of Information and Media, Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga.

Addressing a media briefing at State House this evening, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya who announced wholesale terminations at Permanent Secretary, Diplomatic and Service Commissioner level also announced Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba among those whose job have been terminated.

Mr Bwalya further announced that Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary, Borniface Chimbwali, Ministry of Local Government and Housing Permanent Secretary Matthew Ngulube have had their contracts terminated.

Others are Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kaziya, Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary Lennox Kalonde and Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo and Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga.

Others fired at Permanent Secretary level are Permanent Secretary, Parliamentary Business Department under the Office of the Vice President Juliana Shoko, Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu, Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Sastone Silomba and Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Emmanuel Ngulube’s services have also been terminated.

Those terminated at provincial level are Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota.

North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willis Mangimela, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba and Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba round off the list of provincial Permanent Secretaries whose services have been terminated.

At Service Commissioner level, Local Government Service Commission Chairman Amos Musonda, Civil Service Commission Chairman Dickson Chasaya and Vice Chairperson Hilliary Chipango have been dropped.

Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Japhet Lombe has also been fired.

At diplomatic level, those that have been dropped are Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita, Ambassador to Switzerland Martha Mwitumwa, Ambassador to Belgium Nkandu Munalula and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Paul Mihova.

Others include Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda, High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, High Commissioner to Tanzania Benson Chali and Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda.

Consul general to Guangzhou China, Daniel Chisenga, Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba and Deputy High Commissioner to Botswana Goodwell Lungu have been recalled.

Mr Bwalya said the move has been made in keeping with the promises of delivering servant-based leadership that focuses on optimizing value for citizens, in the manner that government ministries function.

“President Hichilema explains that the terminations of some government officials has also been necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretary level, and at senior government level,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Bwalya said the termination of services at diplomatic level is in line with government’s resolve to promote economic diplomacy.

“The President says this is in order to foster a new culture of economic diplomacy underpinned by meritocracy, and to optimize the value derived from Zambia’s various diplomatic relationships around the world,” Mr Bwalya said,