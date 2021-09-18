Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has rejected the call for National Prayers to celebrate the so-called free and fair nature of the August 2021 General Elections.

Mwila has reminded the Church that promoting a notion that elections were free and fair was misplaced and untrue. Mr. Mwila said it would be folly for PF President Edgar Lungu to attend such prayers held under that guise.

He said the PF has put it on record that the last elections were characterized by widespread electoral malpractices especially in North-Western, Southern and Western Provinces. He said the elections were also characteried by abductions, murder, arson, injuries and loss of properties perpetrated by the UPND against Patriotic Front members.

He said the pre-election period witnessed unprecedented high levels of brutal violence perpetrated by the UPND against PF members. The Patriotic Front has therefore called upon the Church to help promote Justice against these crimes before they could sit to pray for a free and fair election.

The three mother bodies, CCZ, EFZ and ZCCB have called for National Prayers to celebrate the successful holding of Free and Fair Elections in Zambia. The prayers will be held on Sunday 19th September 2021 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.