Saturday, September 18, 2021
President Hichilema to hold meetings with the Heads of the IMF and the World Bank while in the US

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a trip to the United States of America to attend the 76th Session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) from 20th to 26 September 2021.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the president will participate in various high level summits among them the 2021 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) moment, the high level dialogue on energy, the UN food system summit, the global COVID- 19 summit.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Stanly Kakubo has noted that in line with government’s vision of turning around the economy, promoting trade and investment among other strategies, the President will also hold meetings with the Heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Mr. Kakubo said at a media briefing in Lusaka today that President Hichilema will further engage prominent and influential congressmen and women as well as Senators of Capital Hill in order to share Zambia’s vision under the new dawn of administration.

“Other engagements during this important visit to the USA, include the US Institute of Peace, the US chamber of Commerce and the Africa Business Centre where the President is expected to project the vision of the new government in addressing the aspirations of the Zambian people,” he highlighted.

The Minister observed that the high level engagements with strategic partners and think tanks are important to ensure that the new dawn government achieves its goals of economic transformation underpinned by peace and security through the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral relations with countries and institutions key to the interest of the Republic of Zambia.

He added that the Head of State will also pay a courtesy call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and hold several bilateral meetings with other world leaders including the President of the European Council Charles Micho.

Mr. Kakubo further stated that during his visit, the President is also scheduled to travel to Washington DC, where he will hold a historical meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris.

“This is the first time in more than two decades that a sitting Zambian President has met with top level leadership of the United States of America signifying the mark of confidence in our President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his administration,” noted the Minister.

And Mr. Kakubo noted that government remains confident that this landmark visit will translate into tangible benefits for the ordinary people of Zambia.

He said the President and his delegation are scheduled to return to Zambia on 27th September, 2021.

Minister of foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo speaking during press briefing at his office.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya confers with Permanent Secretary State House Dr. Oliver Kalabo during press briefing at State House
