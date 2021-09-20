9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 20, 2021
Rural News
‘Jay Jay’ Banda proposes development agenda for Petauke

By Chief Editor
Rural News 'Jay Jay' Banda proposes development agenda for Petauke
Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda has called for multi-sectoral approach in order to enhance a common development agenda in his constituency.

Mr Banda says the Constituency will only become the envy of many others, if all stakeholders come together , share their ideas and resources towards developing the area.

The lawmaker said in an interview that while others are business people and others serve as casual worker , among others, they are all important when it comes to pursuing the developmental goals for the constituency.

“We are all important irrespective of the sector where we belong. None of us can be done away with when seeking success in all aspects if we have to bring development to the area,” Mr Banda said.

The Petauke Central lawmaker was speaking in yesterday, during a retirement mass for a Mr. Emmanuel Sangulukani held at St. Oscar’s Catholic Church in Petauke.

Mr Banda thanked the electorate for giving him the mandate to represent them in Parliament, adding that his portfolio calls for higher service to the electorates.

He pledged to sacrifice his best and serve the people of Petauke Central with humility and dedication to duty.

“I want to appreciate every one of you for entrusting me with a huge responsibility of being your voice in Parliament. I stand ready to diligently deliver the much needed services for the goodness of our Constituency,” Mr Banda said.

And in his homily, St. Oscar’s Parish Priest Father Andrew Pumula Phiri said the church and every other member of Petauke remain committed to providing a role to ensure that development in the area is quickly attained as smoothly as possible for the common good.

“It is necessary for every resident of Petauke to become committed towards the attainment of greatness for the area, every person has a role to play and a gift from God that can be used and add value to achieving a common goal of purpose,” Father Phiri said.

Father Phiri added that leaders from various sectors are expected to provide leadership diligently and selflessly because, they replicate God’s role of love for all people.

