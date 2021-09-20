President Hakainde Hichilema has attributed the success of the August 2021 general elections to God’s grace and mercies.

President Hichilema says the electoral journey had a lot of challenges at every stage of the process but that God intervened.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema was speaking during the national ecumenical thanksgiving prayers for peaceful elections, held at the Cathedral of the holy cross in Lusaka yesterday , stating that Zambians have a reason to thank God for the peace that characterised the whole election period.

The Head of state noted that the Lord has brought the country this far and that he will surely carry it through going forward.

Mr Hichilema called on members of the public to value and cherish the peace the country is enjoying to achieve economic development and stability.

“I have not heard of any country that has managed to achieve economic development in the midst of violence, wars or instability,” he added.

President Hichilima said church leaders should cooperate with the government to ensure peace is maintained in the country, adding that peace is not only the absence of wars but the absence of poverty, joblessness and literacy.

“The new dawn government came into service under difficult circumstances. We have a bigger responsibility to unite the country. All Zambians will feel that they have equal opportunities,” he said.



The Head of state has pledged to work with all churches and that the government will ensure all churches have space to operate and worship freely.

“The Church should not hesitate to call on us, to advise and challenge us because the church is a tool of God and responds to divine mission as well as provides cheques and balances,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Board Chairperson, Paul Mususu said there is a lot for Zambians to be grateful to God.

Bishop Mususu said the former President Edgar Lungu’s willingness to help with the smooth transition is one of the reasons to be thankful.

“We do have needs, but now we need to say thank you. Even when we have lost, it is a requirement of God to give thanks,” he said.

And Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Vice president, Charles Kasonde said the new government in place is a sign of God’s power.

Rev. Kasonde, who is also Solwezi Bishop, called on political leaders to always look up to God to avoid failing.