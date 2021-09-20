Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’ poor start to the 2021/22 FAZ National Division One season continued on Saturday when the legendary side lost 1-0 at home to Young Buffaloes.

This was Mighty’s second defeat in the campaign after starting with a 1-0 loss at Luapula Green Eagles.

The pattern of results is expected to put coach Harrison Tembo and his side under pressure from the ever demanding supporters.

The nine-times FAZ Super Division champions last played in the top league during the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Ranger are the early pace-setters in Division One after recording two straight wins in the first matches.

Nchanga on Saturday beat Trident 2-1 at home in Chingola to command the table on six points.

Brave started the season with an away 3-1 win over Livingston Pirates.

18-19/09/2021

Police College FC 1-2 Luapula Green Eagles FC.

Mufulira Wanderers FC 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes FC

Gomes FC 1-1 City of Lusaka

Young Green Eagles FC 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC

Napsa Stars FC 1-0 Kitwe United

Lumwana FC 3-0 MUZA FC

Jumulo FC 1 -0 KYSA FC

Quattro Kalumbila vs Livingston Pirates FC*

*To be played on a date to be announced by FAZ