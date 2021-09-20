9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores Debut Goal In Scotland

By sports
53 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores Debut Goal In Scotland
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fashion Sakala’s debut goal on Scotland over the weekend headlines this weeks PRO’S HIT LIST.

=DENMARK
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Saturday started for Danish second tier side Horsens in the fifth placed sides 3-0 away win over bottom-of-the- log Hobro.
Lubambo was substituted in the 61st minute but was not on target.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala scored his debut goal for Glasgow Rangers on Sunday since he joined the Scottish league champions in the summer from Belgium club KV Oostende.
Fashion scored the games’ opening goal in the 6th minute for league leaders Rangers’ 1-1 in Sundays home draw against fourth placed Motherwell.
He was later substituted in the 76th minute after making his fourth league appearance at the end of round six.

=SWEDEN
Striker Edward Chilufya played the full 90 minutes for league leaders Djurgardens but was not on target in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against fourth placed Malmo.

=ENGLAND
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu and Leicester City striker Patson Daka had a Chipolopolo reunion in the EPL on Sunday.
Hosts Brighton won 2-1 in a match Mwepu came on in the 62nd minute but was not on target while Patson was an unused substitute.

Previous article‘Jay Jay’ Banda proposes development agenda for Petauke

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores Debut Goal In Scotland

Fashion Sakala’s debut goal on Scotland over the weekend headlines this weeks PRO'S HIT LIST. =DENMARK Midfielder Lubambo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamanga Laments Zesco and Warriors Continental Exits

Sports sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has lamented Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors' elimination from CAF club competitions. Zesco were ejected from the CAF Champions League at...
Read more

Chiyangi Relieved After Green Eagles Beat Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Coach Aggrey Chiyangi was relieved to see Green Eagles beat Power Dynamos 2-1 in a FAZ Super Division match played in Kitwe on Sunday. Eagles...
Read more

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’ Poor Start in Div 1 Continues

Sports sports - 1
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers' poor start to the 2021/22 FAZ National Division One season continued on Saturday when the legendary side lost 1-0 at home...
Read more

Warriors Booted Out of CAF Confed Cup

Sports sports - 1
Kabwe Warriors’ 28-year continental absence ended on Sunday after losing 2-1 at home to CFFA of Madagascar at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The result...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.