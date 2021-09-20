Fashion Sakala’s debut goal on Scotland over the weekend headlines this weeks PRO’S HIT LIST.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Saturday started for Danish second tier side Horsens in the fifth placed sides 3-0 away win over bottom-of-the- log Hobro.

Lubambo was substituted in the 61st minute but was not on target.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala scored his debut goal for Glasgow Rangers on Sunday since he joined the Scottish league champions in the summer from Belgium club KV Oostende.

Fashion scored the games’ opening goal in the 6th minute for league leaders Rangers’ 1-1 in Sundays home draw against fourth placed Motherwell.

He was later substituted in the 76th minute after making his fourth league appearance at the end of round six.

=SWEDEN

Striker Edward Chilufya played the full 90 minutes for league leaders Djurgardens but was not on target in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against fourth placed Malmo.

=ENGLAND

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu and Leicester City striker Patson Daka had a Chipolopolo reunion in the EPL on Sunday.

Hosts Brighton won 2-1 in a match Mwepu came on in the 62nd minute but was not on target while Patson was an unused substitute.