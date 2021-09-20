9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 20, 2021
Rural News
Stop Kasenseli mine operations- Chief Chibwika

By Chief Editor
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda-speaking people in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province has reaffirmed his call for the immediate suspension of operations at Kasenseli gold mine.

Chief Chibwika maintains his earlier stance that operations at the gold mine are illegal as they do not have a consent from the chiefdom.

He added that what is happening at the mine is no longer exploration as the license stipulates that full scale mining.

“Our position still remains the same, activities going on are illegal and must be stopped” he said.

Chibwika was speaking when Northwestern province minister Robert Lihefu in the company of area Member of Parliament Newton Samakayi, Zambezi east MP Brian Kambita and other government and party officials called on him at his palace today.

Chief said claims by Zambia Gold Company that the Chibwika community are benefiting from the mine through their five percent shares in the mine are false.

He explained that the five percent share is in a company called Kasenseli gold mining which is currently not operational.

And Mr Lihefu says it is disappointing to learn of the unclear ways in which Zambia Gold Company is conducting activities at the mine.

He assured the people of Chibwika chiefdom that their appeals will be delivered to President Hakainde Hichilema and expressed optimism that a decision favorable to the peoples desires will be made.

“I will deliver what I have heard from you your royal highness to the President exactly as you have given it to me” he said.

