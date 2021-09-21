Five people have been sentenced to five-years imprisonment for government trophy offences in Livingstone and Sesheke district, respectively.

In the first case, the Livingstone Subordinate Court sentenced Derrick Siankumba 27 to five years with hard labour while Thelma Musonda 37 to five years simple imprisonment for illegally possessing four pieces of ivory.

The duo were apprehended on 7 November 2020 in Livingstone Southern Province last year.

Meanwhile, the Sesheke Subordinate Court has sentenced Mark Siyamana 23 and Muyenga Muyenga 25 to five years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of three pieces of elephant ivory weighing 11 kilograms.

The duo were apprehended in Nangweshi Sioma, Western Province.

In another case, the Sesheke Subordinate Court has given Maketo Mubita 49, a Namibian national, five years imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to possessing 16.5 kilograms of ivory.

He was apprehended in the Katima Mulilo area in Sesheke on 28 July 2021.

The offences are in contravention of section 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

This is contained in a press statement released to ZANIS by Panthera Global Public Relations Director Susie Weller Poachers.

The Director stated that poachers harvest ivory from elephants they illegally kill in national parks and game management areas.

“This reduces the population of elephants in Zambia’s protected areas and pushes elephants, which are already considered an endangered species, to the brink of extinction,” read the statement in part.

When Elephants thrive, they promote tourism opportunities which benefit local communities and the economy.