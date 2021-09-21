9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Namibian national , four others sentenced for theft of government trophy

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Namibian national , four others sentenced for theft of government trophy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Five people have been sentenced to five-years imprisonment for government trophy offences in Livingstone and Sesheke district, respectively.

In the first case, the Livingstone Subordinate Court sentenced Derrick Siankumba 27 to five years with hard labour while Thelma Musonda 37 to five years simple imprisonment for illegally possessing four pieces of ivory.

The duo were apprehended on 7 November 2020 in Livingstone Southern Province last year.

Meanwhile, the Sesheke Subordinate Court has sentenced Mark Siyamana 23 and Muyenga Muyenga 25 to five years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of three pieces of elephant ivory weighing 11 kilograms.

The duo were apprehended in Nangweshi Sioma, Western Province.

In another case, the Sesheke Subordinate Court has given Maketo Mubita 49, a Namibian national, five years imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to possessing 16.5 kilograms of ivory.

He was apprehended in the Katima Mulilo area in Sesheke on 28 July 2021.

The offences are in contravention of section 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

This is contained in a press statement released to ZANIS by Panthera Global Public Relations Director Susie Weller Poachers.

The Director stated that poachers harvest ivory from elephants they illegally kill in national parks and game management areas.

“This reduces the population of elephants in Zambia’s protected areas and pushes elephants, which are already considered an endangered species, to the brink of extinction,” read the statement in part.

When Elephants thrive, they promote tourism opportunities which benefit local communities and the economy.

Previous articleYWCA remodels programme on early marriage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Namibian national , four others sentenced for theft of government trophy

Five people have been sentenced to five-years imprisonment for government trophy offences in Livingstone and Sesheke district, respectively. In...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

‘Jay Jay’ Banda proposes development agenda for Petauke

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda has called for multi-sectoral approach in order to enhance a common development agenda in...
Read more

Stop Kasenseli mine operations- Chief Chibwika

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda-speaking people in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province has reaffirmed his call for the immediate suspension of operations at...
Read more

Police detain mortuary attendant suspected to have removed skin from corpse

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Police in Mazabuka district have detained a Mortuary attendant at Mazabuka General Hospital on suspicion that he allegedly tampered with a corpse under his...
Read more

I will speak for the voiceless; unlike some traditional leaders, I’ll not be attracted by money.– Chieftainess Nkomeshya

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second has said she will continue to speak for the voiceless even if it makes her unpopular among political leaders. Chieftainess...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.