Red Arrows captain Benedict Chepeshi insists they have a plan to deal with Zambian clubs’ continental nemesis CD Primeiro De Agosto in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Arrows have a tricky second round date against Agosto that they secured following a 0-0 away first round draw against Eswatini side Young Buffaloes on Saturday to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Unlike Arrows, Agosto enjoyed a preliminary round bye.

“At least we have seen how Agosto play, we have watched a lot of their games in Zambia like the ones against Zesco United and also in their league,” Chepeshi said.

Zesco have endured a very poor continental record against Agosto after drawing three and losing one game against the Angolans since 2018.

But Zesco are not Agostos’ only continental victims from Zambia over the last four seasons.

Green Eagles were ejected from the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League second round by the Luanda club.

Agosto drew 1-1 in the first leg in Lusaka but Eagles’ 2-1 away win in Luanda was not enough for the Choma side who bowed out on away goals rule.

“At least we have an idea of where we can start from, unlike Young Buffaloes whom we knew very little about,” Chepeshi said.

“We will just work extra hard to try and reach the group stage.”

Agosto visit Arrows in the first leg on October 16 while the final leg in Luanda is set for the weekend of October 23.

Winner over both legs will advance to the pre-group knockout round to be played in late November and early December against a team relegated from October’s CAF Champions League pre-group phase to decide who qualifies to the league stage of the CAF Confederation Cup that kicks off in February, 2022.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 2

18/09/2021

Chambishi 1(Kelvin Chomba 42′)-Indeni 1(Mathews Tolopa 45′)

Nkwazi 0-Green Buffaloes 1(George Ngoma 59′)

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Konkola Blades 0

Buildcon 1(Brian Mwila 89′)-Prison Leopards 0

Forest Rangers 4(Eric Chomba 14′ 28′, Quadri Kola 22’pen, Jonathan Munalula 88′)-Kafue Celtic 1(Albert Kangwanda 20′)

19/09/2021

Power Dynamos 1(Godfrey Ngwenya 59′)-Green Eagles 2(Liniker Mwiikisa 29′,Joseph Kanema 74′)

POSTPONED

Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos

Zanaco-Nkana



CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

18/09/2021

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium , Ndola

Zesco United 2(Tafadzwa Rusike 29′, Winston Kalengo 48′)-Royal Leopards 1(Andy Magagula 37′)*

*Royal Leopards advance on away goal rule after 2-2 agg

-National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

*Zanaco 1(Abraham Siankombo 69′)-Akonangui 0

*Zanaco advance 3-0 on agg

CAF CONFEDERATIUON CUP

18/09/2021

-Manzini

Young Buffaloes 0-Red Arrows 0*

*Red Arrows advance 2-1 on agg

19/09/2021

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

Kabwe Warriors 1 (Prince Mumba 29′)-CFFA 2(Tojo Claudel Fanonezana 17’pen, Tsito Miravo Razafindrasata 73′)*

*CFFA advance 2-1 on agg

TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

19/09/2021

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):2

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):2

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):2

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):2

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):1

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):1

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):1

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):1

Liniker Mwiikisa(Green Eagles):1

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):1

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):1

Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):1

Ronald Chibwe (Konkola Blades):1

Nelson Mwila (Nkwazi):1

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):1

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):1

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):1

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):1

CONTINENTAL

19/09/2021

MENS

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):2

Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors):1

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zesco United):1

Winston Kalengo(Zesco United):1

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Evans Katema(Zanaco):1

Solomon Sakala (Zesco Uniterd):1*

*Denotes own-goal

FAZ National Division One

Week 2

19/09/2021

Police College FC 1-2 Luapula Green Eagles FC.

(Nestor Mwilabwe 20’/Peter Chewe 75’87’)

18/09/2021

Nchanga Rangers FC 2-1 Trident FC

(Rason Phiri 10′, Emmanuel Chembe60’/Buima Kashitu 90′)

Napsa Stars FC 1-0 Kitwe United

Mufulira Wanderers FC 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes FC

(Allan Chirwa 6′)

Gomes FC 1-1 City of Lusaka

(Jonathan Tembo 55’/Henry Chapotamo 70′)

Young Green Eagles FC 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC

(Adamson Mulao 35′)

Napsa Stars FC 1-0 Kitwe United

(Daniel Adoko 51′)

Lumwana FC 3-0 MUZA FC

(Josphat Kasusu 20′ 79′, Benjamin Mukanda 30′)

Jumulo FC 1 -0 KYSA FC

(Alexander Aboagye 20′)

Quattro Kalumbila vs Livingston Pirates FC ( To be played on a date to be announced by FA)