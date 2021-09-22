9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fashion Headlines Mid-Week League Cup Action

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Fashion Headlines Mid-Week League Cup Action
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

It is League Cup week in Britain and three of our exports to the UK are expected to be in knockout competition action this evening for their respective clubs.

In Scotland, striker Fashion Sakala is hoping to continue where he left off last Sunday after scoring his debut goal for Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers in a 1-1 league home draw with Motherwell.

“I think it is very important for us as strikers to score and help the team to win games,” Fashion said during Tuesday’s pre-match briefing ahead of their League Cup fixture.

Rangers host Livingstone at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal.

Down in England, striker Patson Daka is in South London tonight when Leicester City visits Milwall in the third round of the League Cup.

This is expected be Patson second Cup experience after coming on in the season- opening Community Shield on August 7 when Leicester beat EPL champions Manchester City 1-0.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu too is in action with Brighton who host Swansea.

Previous articleThe UPND Honeymoon and a Thudding Crash to Reality

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fashion Headlines Mid-Week League Cup Action

It is League Cup week in Britain and three of our exports to the UK are expected to be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bruised Zesco United Kick Off League Campaign, Leaders Buildcon Face Forest

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United kickoff their FAZ Super League title defence on Wednesday when they hosts promoted Chambishi FC in a lunchtime kickoff at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Red Arrows Plot For Agosto

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows captain Benedict Chepeshi insists they have a plan to deal with Zambian clubs’ continental nemesis CD Primeiro De Agosto in the second...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores Debut Goal In Scotland

Sports sports - 2
Fashion Sakala’s debut goal on Scotland over the weekend headlines this weeks PRO'S HIT LIST. =DENMARK Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Saturday started for...
Read more

Kamanga Laments Zesco and Warriors Continental Exits

Sports sports - 2
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has lamented Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors' elimination from CAF club competitions. Zesco were ejected from the CAF Champions League at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.