It is League Cup week in Britain and three of our exports to the UK are expected to be in knockout competition action this evening for their respective clubs.

In Scotland, striker Fashion Sakala is hoping to continue where he left off last Sunday after scoring his debut goal for Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers in a 1-1 league home draw with Motherwell.

“I think it is very important for us as strikers to score and help the team to win games,” Fashion said during Tuesday’s pre-match briefing ahead of their League Cup fixture.

Rangers host Livingstone at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal.

Down in England, striker Patson Daka is in South London tonight when Leicester City visits Milwall in the third round of the League Cup.

This is expected be Patson second Cup experience after coming on in the season- opening Community Shield on August 7 when Leicester beat EPL champions Manchester City 1-0.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu too is in action with Brighton who host Swansea.