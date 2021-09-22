The government has expressed dismay at the seemingly increasing violent activities involving suspected political cadres attacking perceived political opponents and innocent individuals, particularly in the Lusaka district.

This is according to a statement made available Ministry Of Home Affairs And Internal Security, Public relations officer, Nephas Chifuta.

Home Affairs and Internal Security, Minister Mr. Jack Mwiimbu has directed all party cadres belonging to both the ruling and opposition political parties to immediately stop engaging in violent activities or risk prosecution.

MR. Mwiimbu said that there must be a fresh start to everything and the new dawn government shall not tolerate political hooliganism being perpetuated by whosoever is involved.

And the minister has since urged the inspector general of police to continue exercising his authority as instructed by the republican president so that every citizen regardless of political affiliation can enjoy the long-awaited freedoms.

Meanwhile, the People’s Initiative Charter PIC has strongly condemned the acts of violence systematically perpetrated against civilians, including targeted political carders, as well as other atrocities and violations of human rights, in particular.

In a statement released to the media by Cleophas Phiri, the Executive Chairperson. PIC said that the recent videos doing rounds of a vile and violent nature are a bad recipe for democracy and good governance and stressed the need to bring to justice those responsible, including those at the command level, and urges all parties, including the Government of the Republic of Zambia, to take all necessary steps to prevent further violations of human rights, in particular those committed against civilians.

PIC further said that violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars and that hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.

“The perpetrators of this gross injustice must face the full wrath of the law, so as to serve as a deterrent for future offenders. We Urge the Zambia police service through the office of the Inspector General to be proactive and action-oriented as opposed to being reactive. We call upon on all citizens to respect the rule of law, ” concluded the statement.