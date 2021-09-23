9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Sports
Nkana Post First League Triumph

Nkana posted their first win of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season after edging visiting Red Arrows at home in Kitwe on Thursday afternoon.
Kalampa beat Arrows 1-0 in the round three match played at Nkana Stadium.

Zimbabwe mbabwe defender Gilroy Chimwemwe scored the goal.

Chimwemwe shook the Arrows net from a set piece taken from outside the box after 58 minutes.

Nkana held on to the lead on the road to recovery after starting the season with a painful 3-2 home loss against Nkwazi last week.

The Beston Chambeshi coached Kitwe outfits have three points from two matches played.

Meanwhile, this was Arrows’ first league match in the three-game-old season.

