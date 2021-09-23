9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 23, 2021
A Live conversation with President Hichilema and a panel of experts that explores President Hichilema’s governing priorities

Join USIP for a conversation with President Hichilema and a panel of experts that will explore Hichilema’s governing priorities, as well as his approach toward key continent-wide issues such as Africa’s engagement with China, implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063, youth and gender issues, and lessons learned to strengthen democracy across Africa

