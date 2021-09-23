9.5 C
MIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Patson and Mwepu Set For Cup Reunion

It was a productive day in League Cup action on Wednesday for our British-based Chipolopolo trio who all advanced in their respective domestic knockout competition mid-week assignments.

In England, Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are set to meet in the English League Cup last 16 on October 25.

Leicester advanced following a 2-0 away win over Millwall in London in a match Patson came on in the 69th minute after the job was already completed.

Mwepu was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 home win over Swansea.

Leicester and Brighton’s pre-quarterfinal draw comes just days after they met in the league on September 19 that Mwepu’s side won 2-1.

And in Scotland, Glasgow Rangers are through to the Scottish Cup semifinals after a 2-0 home win over Livingston.

Striker Fashion Sakala also came on after the task was completed in the 77th minute.

