Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda has urged party officials to stop the infighting, adding that if it escalates, it will divide the party.

Speaking today during the “LET’S PEOPLE TALK PROGRAMME” on Phoenix FM, the PF Vice President said the last thing party members must dwell in is dividing the party because it will be the end of its existence.

He was reacting to continued finger-pointing between party senior officials Chishimba Kambwili and Professor Nkandu Luo. Mr Lubinda said senior officials must be leading the party to grow it instead of destroying it for the sake of fighting for positions.

Mr Lubinda said the infighting must come to an end immediately and senior officials must focus on strengthening grassroots.

“It is not good for party officials to start fighting because of positions. I cannot be happy to lead a party which is divided, let’s unite and make our party strong again,” he said.

Mr Lubinda said the party President will be elected by delegates at the convention to be announced soon. He also challenged party officials to stop campaigning because this will lead to division as the party will be going to the convention.

He said it is important that all delegates go to the convention united to elect the leader who will be at the helm of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Lubinda has apologised to Zambians for all the atrocities which party officials and members had caused during the former ruling party’s tenure.

Mr Lubinda said it is true that people were hurt, therefore, they decided to vote out the PF on August 12 this year.

Mr Lubinda said the party cannot deny what people felt because they showed their anger in the just-ended elections, adding that it was, therefore, important to apologise to Zambians for all what the party members did to Zambians.

“The caller said PF lost because cadres were getting money from bus drivers, this will be taken seriously and be added in the postmortem so that we can be a more listening party,” Mr Lubinda said.

Mr Lubinda said the party will bounce because it will work on all the issues being raised by Zambians.

Mr Lubinda said Zambians will turn back to PF because the ruling party is going against its promises. Mr. Lubinda said Zambians are watching whatever the ruling party is doing contrary to what is expected.