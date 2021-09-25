A concerned citizen in Mbala, Derrick Kaleo has urged Zambians to be patient with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.

Mr. Kaleo noted that many Zambians have high expectations of President Hichilema but expecting him and his government to deliver overnight is unrealistic.

He told ZANIS in an interview that good governance is a process and it takes time to deliver.

“Having a manifesto is one thing and executing it, is another,” he said.

Mr. Kaleo has urged the President not to succumb to pressure from the public but do the right thing in order to effectively deliver to the people.

“The President should not be pressured because it will lead to the politics of merely pleasing people and not making a change,” he noted.

Mr. Kaleo has also urged the President to encourage members of the United Party for National Development (UPND to emulate his standards of inclusiveness if the One Zambia, One Nation motto is to be achieved.

Meanwhile, Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta has asked the newly installed Mayor of Mongu to be industrious and bring about greater economic, social and infrastructure transformation in the district.

Mr. Mbangweta said for development to be realised in the area, there was need for the local authority to engage all key players in various government portfolios in the development agenda.

He said the United Party for National Development (UPND) government considers local government authority as a transformative engine in the actualisation of development in any part of the country.

He pointed out that the UPND government has placed great premium on local government as it is mandated to help develop the country.

The Provincial Minister said this yesterday during the installation of Mongu town Mayor Matakala Nyambe.

And in his acceptance speech Mr. Nyambe promised to deliver in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Mongu district.

Mr. Nyambe has since called on the people of Mongu district to work closely with his office to ensure their problems are addressed.

The Mayor said he was aware of all the challenges which people face regarding accessing quality services.

In his handover of power, former Mongu town Mayor Kusiyo Akayombokwa thanked the people of Mongu for working with him in delivering development in the area.

Mr. Akayombokwa has meanwhile implored the newly installed mayor to work hard and bring about a paradigm shift in the provision of services to the region.