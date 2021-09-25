Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has implored the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) management to restore public confidence through professional reporting.

Ms Kasanda advises the ZNBC management to take advantage of the freedom of the media granted by the new dawn government to compete with other media houses in terms of content.

Speaking when she toured ZNBC studios in Kitwe today, the minister said the public institution must be on “ top of things” and should be ahead of the private media.

She however, warned the national broadcaster to however use the freedom of the media responsively to educate the public on various national issues.

” As you are aware, ZNBC has been condemned for a very long time, people had lost confidence in ZNBC and we are trying to regain that confidence in ZNBC.

“ And it’s important that we look at such things as the content that we are giving out to the people and with the new dawn government, people want to see the change.

“ We as the new dawn government has a policy to promote freedom of the media and with that freedom, we expect you to compete with everyone else we should not be behind as state media,” Ms Kasanda said.

The Minister has however assured the ZNBC management of government’s support.

She said her Ministry will look at the challenges that the institution is facing such as inadequate transport and staffing levels.

The minister also assured that under the New dawn government, there will be no suspension of broadcasting licenses or closure of media houses as was the case in the previous regime.

And the Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Disseminators (ZUBID) appealed to the minister to consider bringing back the Television Levy back to ZNBC to enhance cash flow to the national Broadcaster.

She also promised to look into the issue of staffers being engaged on one year contracts that are renewed every year and the general poor conditions of service for journalists in private media houses.

And ZNBC Director General Malolela Lusambo who accompanied the Minister said the national Broadcaster is making frantic effort to modernise the institution.

Mr. Lusambo further assured the Minister that ZNBC will continue working hard in carrying out its mandate and collaborating with the Ministry of Information.

Earlier, ZNBC Northern region Manager Oswald Mutale told the Minister that the regional office was working towards having its own Television channel.

Mr. Mutale said there is a consideration that TV two be left for the northern Region adding that the regional office has initiated innovative programmes such as the ‘Northern News’ which has so far won public support.

” The Northern News which only covers community news is enjoying public support as can be detected from the responses from members of the public,” Mr. Mutale said.

And Ms Kasanda assured that her ministry will look at the possibilities of bringing back the Television Levy back to ZNBC from the Independent Broadcasting Authority ( IBA ) to enhance cash flow to the national Broadcaster.

This was after leaders of ZUBID and the Ndola press club separately raised concerns on reduced revenue for the national broadcaster.

Earlier Ms Kasanda toured the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) offices in Ndola.

The Minister of Information and Media is on the Copperbelt on a familiarization tour of media houses.