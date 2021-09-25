Nkana play their first away game of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season this Sunday when they visit Kabwe Warriors at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

The game comes just four days after Nkana collected their first league win of the season when they overcome 2020/2021 third place finishers Red Arrows 1-0 in Kitwe to rebound from their 3-2 loss to Nkwazi on the opening day of the season on September 12.

“We have to plan very well; football is all about playing, and if we plan well in this fixture congestion, we will ease any pressures,” Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said.

The game will also mark Kabwe Warriors coach Manfred Chabinga’s first league game against his ex-club who fired him last December.

Furthermore, Chabinga is facing some serious the early pressure to his still fresh four-game old reign at Warriors.

This follows Warriors’ preliminary stage exit from the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 at home to CFFA of Madagascar on September 19 in Ndola who eliminated them by the same aggregate score line.

Warriors followed that up with a 1-0 loss at promoted Kansanshi Dynamos on Wednesday.

The Railwaymen must now deal with a Nkana side that is currently under reconstruction but is looking promising led by motivate striker Alex Ngonga especially after their improved display in the mid-week victory over Arrows.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 4

25/09/2021

Indeni-Zesco United

Power Dynamos-Forest Rangers

Chambishi-Kansanshi Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos-Prison Leopards

13h00: Nkwazi-Green Eagles

15h00:Zanaco-Konkola Blades

26/09/2021

Kabwe Warriors-Nkana

Buildcon-Kafue Celtic

Red Arrows-Green Buffaloes