Saturday, September 25, 2021
General News
Stop harassing traders, UPND carders told

Mongu Municipal Council has cautioned cadres to stop harassing traders at Kashumba Market. Mongu Mayor, Nyambe Matakala says the law will visit any cadre that will be found wanting.

Mr. Nyambe was speaking when he met scores of marketeers at the famous Kashumba market.

The civic leader said cadres should free the market area in order to allow traders to conduct their businesses freely and also enable councils to raise the much needed revenue.

“We do not need any cadres in the stations as directed by the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

The mayor further said old market committees will be dissolved so that new ones are elected in order to give a new lease to operations of markets.

And Mongu Central Constituency Youth Chairperson John Chinga applauded the Mayor for ensuring that President Hichilema’s directive of no carderism in trading places is adhered to.

“Therefore, we shall not allow anyone to come and harass people at Kashumba Market. All marketers should desist from putting on UPND party regalia while in the market as we have realized that people are using the UPND to tarnish the name of the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the marketeers, Mathias Bisenga commended the Mayor for ensuring that all party cadres leave the markets regardless of their party affiliation.

“We are happy that the law will now deal with any cadre that will be found in the markets harassing people. They should allow us marketeers to trade freely without any intimidation,” he said.

