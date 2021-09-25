9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 25, 2021
President Hichilema meets Congresswoman Bass

President Hakainde Hichilema Friday afternoon visited Capitol Hill and met with Congresswoman Karen Bass, who serves on the influential House Committee on Foreign Relations, where she is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Africa.

Congresswoman Bass congratulated President Hichilema on his election victory and applauded his efforts to; strengthen the rule of law, tackle corruption, and reduce unemployment.

Congresswoman Bass committed to efforts aimed at expanding Zambia’s contribution to global trade and investment, beyond Zambia’s existing revenue streams.

President Hichilema noted that his election victory was built on the principle of “service over self”, and emphasized the role that the youth and women of Zambia played, and continue to play, in delivering change to the country. 

The President said he hoped that Zambia and the United States shared commitment to democracy would result in improved access to jobs, healthcare, education, and social protection for all citizens.

President Hichilema also emphasized Zambia’s commitment to a green economy and singled out “investment in smart energy solutions for rural communities” as a key area for development cooperation. 

The President highlighted the need for efficient border management in Zambia to simplify the movement of goods and services, as well as people, in a bid to bolster trade and investment opportunities for citizens.

