Sunday, September 26, 2021
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema has Fired Acting Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission-Gary Nkombo

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect revoked the appointment of Beatrice Mwila Yevuka as acting Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC).

This is barely 24 hours after her appointment was announced. President Hichilema has also removed Ms Yevuka as a member of the LGSC Board with immediate effect.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo announced this at a press briefing held at Royal Laricio Lodge in Mazabuka, today.

Mr Nkombo explains that the President Hichilema’s decision is line with the Local Government Service Act Number 10 0f 2016, which provides for the removal of the LGSC Chairperson if he or she is unable to discharge duties.

On this score, Mr Nkombo said Ms Yevuka was unable to discharge her duties due to her alleged serious political affiliation to a named political party.

“The revocation of Ms Yevuka’s appointment and removal from the board is due to the partisan nature of her persona,” he said.

Mr. Nkombo further said the position of Local Government Service Commission Chairperson needed a level headed person, and not individuals who were “ politically warm or hot “ as the case allegedly was for Ms Yevuka.

“Since her appointment was announced, we have been receiving files indicating that she is politically active,” Mr Nkombo said.

The minister also clarified that contrary to assertions from various sections of society and social media platforms, he did not appoint Ms Yevuka as LGSC Acting Chairperson.

Ms Yevuka’s appointment was as a result of the position of LGSC Chairperson falling vacant after the removal of Mr Amos Musonda by President Hichilema.

She was then appointed as acting Chairperson of the Commission for administrative convenience pending the substantive appointment of a Chairperson by the Republican President.

She was later appointed the acting Chairperson of the Commission for administrative convenience with effect from September 17, 2021.

Until this appointment, Ms Yevuka was Local Government Service Commission Vice Chairperson.

