Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended the Under 17 national Team manager Charles Haalubono for negligence. This follows after a video went viral on social media showing six under 17 women national team players boarding public transport.

FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala indicates that the association had facilitated transport for players but had unfortunately learnt that the team’s personnel opted for an unofficial mode of transport after they finished their task ahead of the scheduled time.

Currently there are three women national teams in camp namely the senior Women National Team, the under-20 and under-17.

“FAZ has instituted investigations into the circumstances and have suspended the team manager with immediate effect,” said Kashala.

He noted that FAZ under Mr Andrew Kamanga has set a very high bar for itself in terms of providing and camping women’s national teams .

He further regrets that an act of negligence on the team management of the under-17 girls has drawn widespread condemnation.

“FAZ remains committed to maintaining the very high bar set for the teams especially women teams that have continued to make the nation proud,” Kashala says.

He explains that the video footage comprises some under-17 girls that had gone to the passport office for interviews in preparations for the Region V Games to be staged in December.

Meanwhile, the FAZ Secretary General has commended the under 20 shipolopolo team for their six nil victory against their Malawi counterparts at Nkoloma stadium , yesterday.

“The under-20 girls did the nation proud on Friday by beating Malawi 6-0 at Nkoloma Stadium. The girls will remain in camp until the time they fly to Malawi for the return leg of the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 9, ” he said.

He further added that the senior Women’s National Team are expected to fly to South Africa on Monday for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney.