Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based call-ups for Octobers 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier doubleheader against Equatorial Guinea fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.



RUSSIA

On Monday afternoon, striker Evans Kangwa was replaced in the 69th minute by his brother and midfielder Klings Kangwa in Arsenal Tula’s 2-0 away loss at Ural FC.



DR CONGO

Champions TP Mazembe made a roaring start to their title defence on Sunday.

Defender Tandi Mwape scored Mazembe’s third goal in the 86th minute of their 4-0 home win over Sanga Balende after second half substitute Rainford Kalaba put them two-nil ahead in the 68th minute.

Tandi played the full 90 minutes while Kabaso Chongo was an unused substitute.

TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya played the full 90 minutes on Saturday for Simba SC in a 1-0 loss to arch-foes Young Africans in the season opening Community Shield.

MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama started for RS Berkane on Sunday in their 1-1 away draw against FAR Rabat and was substituted in the 75th minute of their round three game of the season

It was Chama’s second start since joining Berkane from Tanzanian champions SC Simba in August.

SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala on Saturday came on in the 67th minute of Rangers 1-0 away win over Dundee FC in which Nigeria Joe Aribo scored the winner in the 16th minute.



ENGLAND

Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Burnley.

Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu’s Brighton are in Monday night action away in London at Crystal Palace in a 21h00 kickoff.

SOUTH AFRICA

Baroka FC: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was an unused substitute in Saturdays 1-0 away loss to Amazulu but Augustine Mulenga remains sidelined for the host team due to an injury.