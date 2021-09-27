Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba has unearthed a scam where a cartel at the Ministry working with some PF officials regime have continued to harvest and export Mukula trees belonging to ZAPID farms.

ZAPID Farms are owned by the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities, a department under Ministry of Community Development charged with the responsibility to manage Mukula farms in Chipili district in Luapula Province.

During a fact finding mission conducted by the Mrs Mwamba on Saturday, 10 trucks laden with Mukula were discovered at ZAPID Farms while seven other trucks were found packed along the road near the farm.

This was pending forged documentation for Mukula logs to be transported under the pretext they are from Congo.

And the drivers found at the scene explained that they have been waiting for documentation from Congo packed along the road in the bush while the trucks at the ZAPID Farms awaited for clearance from the Ministry of Lands.

“For the past two months, the drivers have been waiting for a go ahead from owners of Mukula trees who are connected to the system,” they revealed.

And Mrs Mwamba expressed saddeness over the indiscriminate cutting down of Mukula trees at the farm.

“This is sad that only a few people from the PF Mukula cartel benefit while the farm remains undeveloped at the expense of the underprivileged. We were getting reports that they are illegal activities at the farm, so we came for a fact finding mission but what we have found here has shocked us, over 200 truck loads of Mukula have been taken from the farm by the past regime without any written approval from cabinet,” explains Mrs Mwamba with shock.

The Minister has since instructed truck drivers both at the site and on the road side in Chipili District not to make any movements until investigations from the relevant authorities are concluded.