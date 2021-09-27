Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 20-member squad of local players who left on Monday for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The regional championship will run from from September 28-October 9 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Missing from the Zambia squad is injured midfield star Ireen Lungu.

Mwape has included ten members from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics team.

These included Zesco Ndola Girls goalkeeper Ngambo Musole, defender Vast Phiri, Green Buffaloes defender Lushomo Mweemba and the Red Arrows duo of Margaret Belemu plus striker Grace Chanda.

Zambia will face Eswatini, Namibia and Uganda in Group C of the regional showpiece.

Shepolopolo will open the campaign against Eswatini on 30 September before facing Namibia three days later while their final group match is against tournament guests Uganda on 5 October.

FULL-SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:

N’gambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens)



DEFENDERS:

Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Patricia Lampi (YASA Girls), Margret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos)



MIDFIELDERS:

Avell Chitundu, Penelope Mulubwa (both Zesco Ndola Girls), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Mary Mulenga, Milika Limwanya, Mary Wilombe (all Red Arrows), Elizabeth Mupeso, Thandiwe Nkhata (both Lusaka Dynamos)

STRIKERS:

Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Happy Pinto (Zesco Ndola Girls)