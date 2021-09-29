SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says Government will create good working and business environment to promote worker and investor friendly policies in the County.

Mr.Mweetwa said Government will not threaten closure, take over and bring in politics in the running of any company managed by investors.

He said Government will not be heavy handed on the investor but ensure that laws governing any form of investment in the Country are reinforced.

The Minister was speaking yesterday when he addressed Maamba Collieris Limited (MCL)management and staff at the mine over conditions of service which were reported not be good by the employees.

“As you may be aware,the new down Government is a Government of the rule of law and therefore investors must abide by the laws and regulations of investment of the land”,he said.

Mr.Mweetwa also addressed employees of a contracted company under MCL who were found protesting against their management over poor conditions of service including megre salaries and lack of provision of safety measures in their working environment.

He said that Government was aware of the higher levels of casulization where workers were subjected to working over six months on the basis of casual.

Mr.Mweetwa warned that the practice was against the laws of the land and Government will not tolerate the practice.

“Casulization is against the law which applies to all citizens and entities so there must be limitation on how long one can be casual worker”,he said.

He called on the contractors to ensure that once the economic recovery of the Country is achieved as indicated by President Hakainde Hichilema,there must be a reflection of improved conditions of service for the workers.

Mr.Mweetwa promised that Government will engage investors and contractors on how best a conducive working and business environment could be achieved to ensure that a win win situation is achieved for Government, worker and employee.

He said that industrial harmony was key to the economic reconstruction of the Country.