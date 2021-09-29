Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will be holding a press conference tomorrow in the afternoon. This will be the first press address to the media after his return from the United States of America where he had gone to attend the 76th United Nations, General Assembly.

The president is likely to be asked questions ranging from his party creating branches in markets and bus stations and issues of gay rights that have short to the fore following the visit of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Earlier today the President held talks with Mr Blair on the possible collaboration between Zambia and the Tony Blair Institute for global change.

Speaking at Statehouse in Lusaka today when he held talks with Mr. Blair, President Hichilema said that the collaboration with the Tony Blair Institute for global change should be based on common interests for the betterment of the people and that the institute is doing commendable work and hopes it can assist Zambia in its quest to make the lives of the people better.

President Hichilema said that Zambia wanted to learn from Mr. Blair what he did better when he served as prime minister and good practices from other countries so that the new dawn administration can accelerate the benefits which it intends to deliver to the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema said his administration wants to do things differently to interact and work with countries in the region as well as globally anchored on trade and investment, noting that that this is what will change the well-being of Zambian citizens and offer opportunities for employment.

President Hichilema said the country has limitations in vaccinating its people due to the cost of vaccines and expressed gratitude to the British government for its support towards the Covax and other facilities and that he also expressed gratitude for the relationship that Zambia and the United Kingdom have enjoyed over the years.

President Hichilema said relations have been sustained because of mutual respect for the peoples and the British and Zambian governments and that it was important that the people-to-people relations continue and called for regular interaction for the relationship to be maintained.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with the British government and the British people in different aspects.

In response, Mr. Blair said there is enormous interest in Zambia and President Hichilema’s presidency. The Former British Prime Minister said there is a great revival of hope for Zambia and that he was immensely impressed with the conversation the two held.

Mr. Blair said his institute stands ready to help the new dawn administration.

The two leaders earlier held private talks.