Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Updated:

Visit by Tony Blair is a mark of confidence in the new administration-Foreign Affairs Minister

5
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that the visit to Zambia by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair is a mark of confidence in the new administration.

In a statement to the media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said that the visit presented the New Dawn Government with an opportunity to engage with strategic partners as it works to achieve the goal of economic transformation for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

Mr Kakubo, who was on hand to receive Mr. Blair last evening said that Mr. Blair, who is on the official visit, will hold a consultative meeting with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia on today, 29th September 2021 at State House in Lusaka.

Mr. Blair served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007. Credited as one of the longest serving Labour Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Mr. Blair presided over uninterrupted economic growth during his tenure, among other achievements. Politically, Mr. Blair played a pivotal role in restoring peace to Northern Ireland, securing the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Currently, Mr. Blair serves as Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organization founded in 2017 which seeks to support political leaders and governments to build open, inclusive and prosperous societies in a globalized world.

The organization has operations in 14 African nations, the UK, the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Israel.

5 COMMENTS

  3. You haven’t seen nothing yet with this UPND Administration, That’s why some of us we were calling for interim president we saw this coming. New York trip was a disaster. Revealed UPND true colors.

    PF you see the mess you got us into.

  4. People what confidence? We have had various former Western leaders visiting Zambia since the 1960s. Oh even Queen Elizabeth visited during the Unip time. It’s just normal. When ask about promised jobs you say it’s too soon, when a has been comes to Zambia you say it’s the confidence they have in so and so, how can confidence be developed so soon?

  5. In his resentment of the western countries Edgar China Lungu sold out Zambia to the Chinese, and ran up this huge debt. If you don’t want for China to own everything, you will have to talk to the west again – and you end up talking to IMF, World Bank, and to private companies represented by people like Tony Blair. In the coming weeks you will see more private jets land at KKIA……..

