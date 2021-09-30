9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Copperbelt Minister gives Zambia Police 24 hours to arrest People who gassed Students in Chingola

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Copperbelt Minister gives Zambia Police 24 hours to arrest People who gassed...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Days are numbered for gassers who gassed Buyantashi technical school students in Chingola as Government has given the police on the Copperbelt province a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits.

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo gave the orders in Chingola today, where he had gone to get firsthand information on the matter, which he has described as unfortunate.

Mr. Matambo said within 24 hours police should ensure Zambians have adequate information on what happened, and possibly should have information leading to the culprits being brought to book.

The Minister said he is aware those involved are on a mission to tarnish the image of the new government but that through security wings, they will be met head on.

The Copperbelt Province Minister said Zambians are itching to know those behind the scourge and assured that he has confidence in the men and women in uniform, Zambians will know the truth behind the gassing issue.

“We will not sit back and continue to entertain the lawlessness that was encouraged in the previous regime. Working with the police, we will face them head on until they are exposed,” Mr. Matambo said.

Mr. Matambo said the government sympathizes with the victims of the incident and that security provision is top on his government’s agenda.

He said out of the over 200 pupils that were hospitalised only four are still admitted also stating that the name of the chemical is yet to be established as samples have been sent to Lusaka.

Mr. Matambo said he is happy that security wings have since intensified investigations in the matter.

The minister has since assured Copperbelt residents that the government will not let them down.

Meanwhile, Chingola District Education Board Secretary, Noah Simulunga has described the development as a setback to the education sector in the district.

Previous articleCivil servants deserve better-Andeleki

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt Minister gives Zambia Police 24 hours to arrest People who gassed Students in Chingola

Days are numbered for gassers who gassed Buyantashi technical school students in Chingola as Government has given the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki

General News Chief Editor - 3
United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving the working condition of civil...
Read more

Emerge stronger, contribute to GDP- Mutati urges ZICTA

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has noted that the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) working together with Mobile Service Operators can significantly contribute to the country’s...
Read more

Zambia should never embrace gay rights-Given Lubinda

General News Chief Editor - 38
Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia should never embrace gay rights. Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio today, Hon...
Read more

Lusambo instructs his lawyers to deal with the Woman accusing him of being the father of her four children

General News Chief Editor - 29
A LUSAKA woman who has accused Kabushi member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of fathering three children with her with a fourth one on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.