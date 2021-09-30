Days are numbered for gassers who gassed Buyantashi technical school students in Chingola as Government has given the police on the Copperbelt province a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits.

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo gave the orders in Chingola today, where he had gone to get firsthand information on the matter, which he has described as unfortunate.

Mr. Matambo said within 24 hours police should ensure Zambians have adequate information on what happened, and possibly should have information leading to the culprits being brought to book.

The Minister said he is aware those involved are on a mission to tarnish the image of the new government but that through security wings, they will be met head on.

The Copperbelt Province Minister said Zambians are itching to know those behind the scourge and assured that he has confidence in the men and women in uniform, Zambians will know the truth behind the gassing issue.

“We will not sit back and continue to entertain the lawlessness that was encouraged in the previous regime. Working with the police, we will face them head on until they are exposed,” Mr. Matambo said.

Mr. Matambo said the government sympathizes with the victims of the incident and that security provision is top on his government’s agenda.

He said out of the over 200 pupils that were hospitalised only four are still admitted also stating that the name of the chemical is yet to be established as samples have been sent to Lusaka.

Mr. Matambo said he is happy that security wings have since intensified investigations in the matter.

The minister has since assured Copperbelt residents that the government will not let them down.

Meanwhile, Chingola District Education Board Secretary, Noah Simulunga has described the development as a setback to the education sector in the district.