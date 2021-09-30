9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Sports
Chipolopolo Set Up Training Base in Cameroon

Chipolopolo have set up training camp in Cameroon while in transit to Equatorial Guinea as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in October.

Zambia, who left Lusaka on Wednesday for Cameroon, have set up a five-day training camp in Douala ahead of their 2022 Qatar Group B qualifier against Equatorial Guinea on October 7 in Malabo.

“I think everybody in the nation is looking forward to the team doing well. So this is now dependent on the players,” delegation leader and FAZ vice President Justin Mumba said.

“So it is our hope that with all these preparations that the team is going to go through that we can get a positive result.

“We did it when we went to Mauritania so we still believe that playing away again we can still go and win. The players must just believe, be focused and know what is at stake.”

Zambia beat Mauritania 2-1 in their opening Group B match on September 3 following a ten-day training camp in Morocco.

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has 15 home-based call-ups in his entourage in Cameroon.

The nine foreign-based call-ups are expected to start arriving in Douala on October 2.

Zambia are second in Group B but tied on 3 points with third placed Equatorial Guinea after two games played.

Tunisia leads Group B on 6 points while Mauritania are bottom on zero points.

