United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving the working condition of civil servants across the country.

Dr. Andeleki said civil servants are the government’s partners in development hence the need to motivate them through giving them a decent pay every month.

He said what the civil servants are currently getting as take-home pay was too little to enable them meet the demands of their expenses monthly.

Dr. Andeleki was speaking in Nyawa when he addressed civil servants in the area during his continued tour of the constituency to thank the people for voting for him as Member of Parliament.

“Workers in rural areas face a number of challenges such as having poor sanitation facilities, no electricity, lack of housing units and poor road network among others. These deserve to be motivated highly so that they can be willing to work in the area,” he said.

He has since assured the civil servants that the UPND government is there to deliver people’s expectation, adding that workers should ensure that they also work very hard and stay in their stations in order to produce the desired results.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andeleki has urged parents in Nyawa area to encourage their children to go to school instead of marrying them off at a tender age.

The MP said education is very important for everyone for one to enjoy life.

And speaking at the same occasion, chief Nyawa pledged to work with the government of the day in order to develop the chiefdom.

The chief said he was happy that this time around the MP for Katombola constituency is from his chiefdom.