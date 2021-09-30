9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving the working condition of civil servants across the country.

Dr. Andeleki said civil servants are the government’s partners in development hence the need to motivate them through giving them a decent pay every month.

He said what the civil servants are currently getting as take-home pay was too little to enable them meet the demands of their expenses monthly.

Dr. Andeleki was speaking in Nyawa when he addressed civil servants in the area during his continued tour of the constituency to thank the people for voting for him as Member of Parliament.

“Workers in rural areas face a number of challenges such as having poor sanitation facilities, no electricity, lack of housing units and poor road network among others. These deserve to be motivated highly so that they can be willing to work in the area,” he said.

He has since assured the civil servants that the UPND government is there to deliver people’s expectation, adding that workers should ensure that they also work very hard and stay in their stations in order to produce the desired results.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andeleki has urged parents in Nyawa area to encourage their children to go to school instead of marrying them off at a tender age.

The MP said education is very important for everyone for one to enjoy life.

And speaking at the same occasion, chief Nyawa pledged to work with the government of the day in order to develop the chiefdom.

The chief said he was happy that this time around the MP for Katombola constituency is from his chiefdom.

Previous articleMove over thugs, Mwaliteta is in charge

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki

United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Emerge stronger, contribute to GDP- Mutati urges ZICTA

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has noted that the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) working together with Mobile Service Operators can significantly contribute to the country’s...
Read more

Zambia should never embrace gay rights-Given Lubinda

General News Chief Editor - 33
Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia should never embrace gay rights. Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio today, Hon...
Read more

Lusambo instructs his lawyers to deal with the Woman accusing him of being the father of her four children

General News Chief Editor - 26
A LUSAKA woman who has accused Kabushi member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of fathering three children with her with a fourth one on the...
Read more

Mwaliteta’s sentiments goes against President Hichilema’s stance on cadrelism

General News Chief Editor - 12
Kantanshi member of parliament Hon. Dr. Anthony Mumba says UPND Lusaka province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta must apologize to President Hakainde Hichilema for insisting that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.