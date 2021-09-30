9.5 C
Katombola MP pledges his salary for the constituency’s development

Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki says he will use his salary to help the vulnerable people in his constituency who cannot afford to pay school fees.

Dr Andeleki says he will sacrifice his salary for other development ventures such as repair of poor road network in his constituency like in other rural parts of the country.

Addressing civil servants in Nyawa Central over the weekend, Dr. Andeleki said the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is there to deliver that independency that people were looking forward to having.

“Development is just seen in Lusaka which has good infrastructure while the rest of the country is behind, “ he said.

The law maker said that in the 2022 national budget, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be increased by 100 percent so that rural areas can achieve development.

The lawmaker is in the constituency for a series of meetings in his constituency to thank the electorate for ushering the UPND alliance into power.

Other areas he has visited already are Kazungula central, Simango and Katapazi.

In Kazungula central he donated K20, 000 to the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church to go toward the connection of water and electricity and also made a donation of K10, 000 to Katapazi Primary School.

School Head teacher for Katapazi Primary School Greywell Moonde thanked the MP for the gesture and said the money will go towards the payment of 25 desks for the learners.

