Thursday, September 30, 2021
Three candidates file nominations for Lusangazi Council Chairperson

By Chief Editor
Three candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers to contest the October 21st 2021 Lusangazi Council Chairperson Election.

The first candidate to file in nomination papers was Fred Banda of the United Party for National Development (UPND) at 11:52 hours while William Banda of the Democratic party was second to file in his nominations around 13:00 hours.

The last candidate to file in his nomination papers around 14:30 hours was Patrick Banda of the Patriotic Front.

ZANIS reports that Msanzala constituency Returning Officer, Lucy Phiri declared the nominations for all the three candidates as valid and successful.

And all the three aspiring candidates for the Lusangazi Council Chairperson election have expressed confidence of scooping the seat.

The UPND candidate Fred Banda said he will look into the issue of clean water and sanitation, grading of roads, early distribution of farming inputs as well as women and youth empowerment once voted into office.

” I’m so grateful that my nomination was successful and I’m confident that I will win this election and attend to the needs of the people of Lusangazi such as the grading of roads, water, early distribution of farming inputs and women and youth empowerment since I understand the challenges better as a resident of this area”, he said.

While William Banda of the Democratic Party, who is also former Lusangazi Deputy Council Chairperson, pledged to continue with the much needed developmental projects in the area of infrastructure and also provision of clean water.

“As you all know that I worked as vice council chairperson for Lusangazi under the PF government, I now want to continue with the much needed developmental projects for this area under the Democratic Party,” he said.

And Patrick Banda of the Patriotic Front party pledged to look and understand the needs of the people of Lusangazi as he plans on how to develop the area.

“I know this area very well as I’m a resident of this place and will learn more challenges being faced by people in this area as I embark on developing this place when I become the Council Chairperson for the area,” he said.

The Lusangazi Council Chairperson election was supposed to take place when the country held the general elections.

However, the Electoral Commission of Zambia suspended the election after one of the contesting candidate, William Banda, for the former ruling party PF died on July 17th barely a month before the general elections.

According to article 52 (6) of the Constitution of Zambia, The Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ is mandated to hold elections three months after the death of the candidate.

Previous articleThe Zambian Constitution is clear on issues of gay and lesbian rights-President Hichilema

