Green Buffaloes hope to go into the two-week FIFA with a consolidated lead of the FAZ Super League log when they visit promoted Chambishi FC on Saturday.

Buffaloes enjoy a three-point lead on 13 points from five games played since replacing second placed Buildcon at the summit exactly a week ago and head to Chambishi on the back of four straight league wins.

Furthermore, Buffaloes are one of only two teams still unbeaten together with sixth placed Lusaka Dynamos.

Buffaloes who have also won both their away games are set to test Chambishi’s home form where they are unbeaten with two draws.

Chambishi hosts Buffaloes just days after they beat Nkana 1-0 away in Kitwe on Wednesday to record their first win back in the FAZ Super League since ending their lengthy absence this season that dated back to 2009.

Furthermore, Chambishi will be hoping not to suffer the same fate as Nkwazi and Red Arrows who failed to get a point at home over the surprise leaders Buffaloes.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 6 FIXTURES

02/10/2021

Power Dynamos-Kafue Celtic

Indeni-Nkana

Chambishi-Green Buffaloes

Kabwe Warriors-Konkola Blades

Red Arrows-Green Eagles

13h00: Nkwazi-Forest Rangers

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Buildcon

03/10/2021

Zanaco-Prison Leopards

POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos