9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Unbeaten Leaders Green Buffaloes Visit Chambishi FC

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Unbeaten Leaders Green Buffaloes Visit Chambishi FC
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes hope to go into the two-week FIFA with a consolidated lead of the FAZ Super League log when they visit promoted Chambishi FC on Saturday.

Buffaloes enjoy a three-point lead on 13 points from five games played since replacing second placed Buildcon at the summit exactly a week ago and head to Chambishi on the back of four straight league wins.

Furthermore, Buffaloes are one of only two teams still unbeaten together with sixth placed Lusaka Dynamos.

Buffaloes who have also won both their away games are set to test Chambishi’s home form where they are unbeaten with two draws.

Chambishi hosts Buffaloes just days after they beat Nkana 1-0 away in Kitwe on Wednesday to record their first win back in the FAZ Super League since ending their lengthy absence this season that dated back to 2009.

Furthermore, Chambishi will be hoping not to suffer the same fate as Nkwazi and Red Arrows who failed to get a point at home over the surprise leaders Buffaloes.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 6 FIXTURES
02/10/2021
Power Dynamos-Kafue Celtic
Indeni-Nkana
Chambishi-Green Buffaloes
Kabwe Warriors-Konkola Blades
Red Arrows-Green Eagles
13h00: Nkwazi-Forest Rangers
15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Buildcon
03/10/2021
Zanaco-Prison Leopards
POSTPONED:
Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos

Previous articleShepolopolo Bench Hails Bright Start At COSAFA Womens Cup

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Unbeaten Leaders Green Buffaloes Visit Chambishi FC

Green Buffaloes hope to go into the two-week FIFA with a consolidated lead of the FAZ Super League log...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Bench Hails Bright Start At COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo interim coach Florence Mwila has hailed her side for opening the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 5-0 win over Eswatini on Thursday...
Read more

Chipolopolo Set Up Training Base in Cameroon

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have set up training camp in Cameroon while in transit to Equatorial Guinea as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Rout Eswatini at COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo have made a perfect start to the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. Zambia on Thursday opened their Group C...
Read more

RUGBY: Muf Rugby Coach Laments Failure Challenge Arrows For Title

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Leopards coach Willis Magasa is gutted by his team’s failure to win the 2021 National Rugby League. Leopards missed out on winning the league...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.