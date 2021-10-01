9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Mposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha have praised Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited for its investment into value addition and rural livelihoods in Zambia.

Mr. Mposha said this when he officially launched the new spices and superfoods processing plants by Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited as the company celebrated its 10 year anniversary of operations in Zambia.

“Amatheon Agri Zambia is a leading example of an integrated and inclusive farming model and today, we proudly open these facilities to supply Zambian spices to the world,” he said.

And speaking at the same occasion, the Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri thanked Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited for opening new and advanced processing facilities for spices and superfoods in Mumbwa district.

Mr. Phiri stated that such developments will help raise the profile of Zambian products in the international markets.

“The impact of these new processing facilities will be felt not just in Mumbwa district but in the Zambian agriculture sector as a whole,” he said.

And Ambassador of Germany to Zambia, Anne Wagner-Mitchell, is impressed with the progress that Amatheon Agri is making in value addition, stating that the value addition is beneficial for the whole region.

Meanwhile, Amatheon Agri Zambia Managing Director Troy Minne, disclosed that his company is exporting top quality and certified products.

Mr. Minne said without the investments in the processing facilities, growing chilies and superfoods was not feasible in the area.

“We are very proud of all that has been achieved over the past decade. It is a result of a highly motivated team and close cooperation with all stakeholders. With this base, we look forward to furthering success in the coming 10 years too,” he said.

Amatheon Agri pioneered superfood production in Zambia and began supplying chia seeds and quinoa to European markets in 2019.

Since then, the company has expanded its portfolio and volume and introduced the products to smallholder farmers in its out-grower programme with the rural farmers.

Previous articleGovt to distribute development equally

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited

Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha have praised Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited for its investment into value addition...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt to distribute development equally

General News Chief Editor - 1
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government will ensure that development is taken to all parts of the country. Speaking during the Vice President’s question...
Read more

President Hichilema warns against caderism in public places

General News Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration’s commitment to end political party caderism in public places such as...
Read more

Zambia Qualifications Authority launches National Occupational Standards

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) has launched National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the energy sector that will address the mismatch that exists between job...
Read more

Three candidates file nominations for Lusangazi Council Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 5
Three candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers to contest the October 21st 2021 Lusangazi Council Chairperson Election. The first candidate to file in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.