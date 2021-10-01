9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

President Hichilema urges Zambians to take Covid-19 vaccine

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health President Hichilema urges Zambians to take Covid-19 vaccine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his recent trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has resulted in among other things, increased Covid-19 support to Zambia.

President Hichilema said developed countries have since committed to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Zambia.

The President disclosed that he appealed for Covid-19 support in order to achieve the targeted number of vaccinations among the eligible population in Zambia.

“We made our case at the UN General Assembly, we asked for the global community to increase the vaccines available to less developed countries like Zambia. We made our case very clear and the message was heard and more vaccines are coming,” he said.

He has since called on eligible Zambians to take responsibility in the fight against Covid-19 by following the health guidelines and get vaccinated in order to prevent loss of life in the future as was experienced during the third wave.

“A lot of our people died during the third wave, this pandemic is deadly and we are saying this because the fourth wave is coming and it will be deadly. We must act together, we must act in unison,” he said.

He said this when he held a press conferences at State House in Lusaka yesterday

Previous articleWe will make it uncomfortable for public officers to engage in corruption-President Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema urges Zambians to take Covid-19 vaccine

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his recent trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has resulted in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government has plans to employ 500 medical doctors in 2022-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 1
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has said that the government has plans to employ 500 medical doctors to cushion challenges facing the sector. Ms. Masebo said...
Read more

Low number of people getting Covid-19 vaccine worries Muchinga minister

Health Chief Editor - 8
Government has expressed deep concern with the low number of people being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Muchinga province. Muchinga Province Minister Henry...
Read more

Abuse of Antibiotics by the general public mainly through self-prescription worries Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 10
Government is concerned at the level of abuse of medicines, especially antibiotics by the general public, which has led to anti-microbial resistance,...
Read more

Malaria still number one killer

Health Chief Editor - 4
The End Malaria Council in Western Province says Malaria still remains number one killer disease in the country hence the need to come up...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.