President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his recent trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has resulted in among other things, increased Covid-19 support to Zambia.

President Hichilema said developed countries have since committed to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Zambia.

The President disclosed that he appealed for Covid-19 support in order to achieve the targeted number of vaccinations among the eligible population in Zambia.

“We made our case at the UN General Assembly, we asked for the global community to increase the vaccines available to less developed countries like Zambia. We made our case very clear and the message was heard and more vaccines are coming,” he said.

He has since called on eligible Zambians to take responsibility in the fight against Covid-19 by following the health guidelines and get vaccinated in order to prevent loss of life in the future as was experienced during the third wave.

“A lot of our people died during the third wave, this pandemic is deadly and we are saying this because the fourth wave is coming and it will be deadly. We must act together, we must act in unison,” he said.

He said this when he held a press conferences at State House in Lusaka yesterday